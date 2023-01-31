Water main break causes localized flooding in Bellamy Hill, Rossdale

Epcor responded to a distribution main break downtown Monday evening that flooded the local community.

After 8 p.m., the utility provider said on social media that "water trouble crews" were in the Bellamy Hill neighbourhood at 103 Street and 99 Avenue responding to a water main break.

An hour and a half later, Epcor said it had turned the water supply off and asked motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Around 7:20pm tonight, a water main break near Downrown Edmonton’s 102 Street near 99/100 Avenue broke creating this mess #yegtraffic #river #flood #epcor pic.twitter.com/m9c6VwRcvS

"It is too early to say what caused the break or what repairs will be required," Epcor added.

No further details were available.

Epcor originally called the pipe that broke a transmission main, but later confirmed it is actually a distribution main. However, both types of pipes "carry more water than you would see in an average main break," a spokesperson said.

Crazy scene as a River of water streams down Edmonton’s Bellamy hill onto Rossdale Road tonight #yeg #yegtraffic #flood #rossdale #water #epcor #drivecarefully pic.twitter.com/cbA25QBIBf

Video posted to social media showed water streaming long Rossdale Road and 97 Avenue.

Be careful around edmonton’s Bellamy Hill, 97 Ave, and Rossdale Road. Water main break with water steaming downhill #yegtraffic #yeg #rossdale pic.twitter.com/mYhV71OEcy