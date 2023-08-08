Water main break closes busy Guelph road
A section of Guelph’s Victoria Road is expected to be closed for most of the day Tuesday while crews work to fix a “major” water main break, Guelph police say.
Victoria Road North is closed from Brunswick Lane to Eastview Road, police said in a tweet posted just before 7 a.m.
Area resident Jacques Mireault was out for a morning walk when he saw the water flowing down Victoria Road.
“I’ll either put the hip waders on or find another route,” he joked.
Meanwhile families dropping kids off for day camps at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre had to park on side streets and walk through puddles.
"We got a little wet," said parent Michelle Mathoney.
In an email to CTV News, the City of Guelph said staff began investigating the break around midnight Tuesday and started repairs at 7 a.m.
“No cause has been determined as we are still investigating and excavating to see the extent of the damage,” the city said.
Repairs to the water main are expected to be take 10 to 12 hours to complete, the city said. After that, crews will need to fix the road.
No estimate for when the road will be fully reopened has been provided.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.