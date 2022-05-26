Water main break closes ByWard Market street

A water main break has closed George Street in the ByWard Market Thursday morning, with repairs expected to last into the afternoon.

Police closed the road between Dalhousie Street and Sussex Drive starting around 6 a.m. City crews remain on the scene of the flooded street.

The councillor for the area Mathieu Fleury tweeted that repairs are expected to take be finished around 3 p.m.

Nearby businesses including McDonald's and Tim Hortons are closed because of the water main break.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

