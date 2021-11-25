Water main break closes one lane of Falconbridge Road in Sudbury

Repairs to a water main break on Falconbridge Road between Barrington Street and the Kingsway has closed one southbound lane and the turning lane on to the Kingsway.

"Access to the Kingsway from Falconbridge Road is being maintained," the city said in a news release Thursday morning.

"Crews are on site with repairs expected to be completed later today."

Area businesses with affected water service are being contacted. Some residents and businesses in the area may experience low and/or discoloured water.

Residents with discoloured water should run a cold water tap near their water meter for a few minutes until water is clear of sediment.