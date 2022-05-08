Water main break closes part of Navan Road
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
A section of Navan Road west of Mer Bleue Road is closed following a suspected water main break.
Ottawa police say a detour is in place.
Water could be seen coming up from the ground only a few meters away from a fire hydrant. The scene is near a pit dug in the area as part of a larger project.
It’s unclear when the road will fully reopen.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Shaun Vardon.
Navan Rd is closed in both directions at 3553 Navan Rd due to a possible infrastructure failure.— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) May 8, 2022
-
Saskatoon police looking for man, 63, who may be in vulnerable stateSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man.
-
Man charged after first homicide of 2022 reported in LethbridgePolice in Lethbridge have charged a 45-year-old resident with manslaughter after a man died following a fight last week.
-
No one hurt after tire flies off car, bounces across Highway 416Police said the tire bounced across four lanes of traffic and a ditch before coming to rest in the grass beside the highway.
-
London, Ont. native recounts being hit by EF-3 tornadoTornado season in Texas has had a busy start and a veteran storm chaser from London, Ont., found himself right in the middle of one of those twisters last week.
-
Hours extended at COVID-19 clinic amid increased community spreadStevenson Memorial Hospital has seen the impact of the latest wave, so to support the increased demand, the Alliston hospital partnered with community physicians to expand hours at its COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic.
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury seniorAn 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysisCOVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Drivers warned to brace for snow on Coquihalla, Highway 3It may be mid-May but drivers are being told to brace for snowfall on some B.C. highways Monday – with flurries forecast on the Coquihalla and up to 30 centimetres expected on parts of the Crowsnest.
-
Saskatoon leads country in cake frosting purchase: InstacartBased on sales data from an online grocery delivery service, cake frosting is in high demand in Saskatoon.