Water main break creates detour to access Queensway Carleton Hospital

A broken water main caused flooding at the Queensway Carleton Hospital Monday morning, meaning people have to take a detour to get to the parking lot and main entrance.

Access to the emergency department is not affected.

Patients and visitors will need to drive around the hospital's ring road to reach the main parking lot and front door.

Patients and visitors driving to QCH: you will need to drive around our hospital in order to access the main parking lot - check out the convenient map below for directions.



The main parking lot entrance is open for entry and exit until this situation is resolved. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/yXruAuHp9o

The hospital says repairs are expected to take two to three days to complete. It is business as usual inside.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to get the road back to normal,” the QCH said on social media. “Thanks to the City of Ottawa crew and our Facilities and Protection Services teams for their quick response early this Monday morning.”