Water main break floods multiple downtown Regina streets

A water main break flooded multiple downtown Regina streets on Friday afternoon.

The area affected by the “large” main break spans from Broad Street and 11th Avenue, to Halifax Street and Saskatchewan Drive, according to a tweet from the Regina Police Service.

The Regina Police Service said police and city crews were on the scene dealing with flooded streets around 2 p.m. Friday.

Northbound traffic on Broad Street will be detoured between 12th Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive, the city said. The southbound left turn lane will also be closed.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Saturday, pending weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Transit routes will also be affected. Riders are asked to check with Regina Transit for bus stop and route changes.

There is no word at this time if nearby businesses have had their water supply affected.

Regina police asked residents to avoid the area, advising that rubber boots are likely necessary.

RPS headquarters remains open, despite the flooded streets.

