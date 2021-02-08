A large water main break has flooded a street in Wolseley and left a number of homes without water.

On Monday evening, the city said it was aware of a water main break on Westminster Avenue between Ethelbert Street and Canora Street.

Icy waters flooded the area, reaching up to the bumpers of some of the vehicles parked on the street.

"Crews are expected to complete repairs to the leak tomorrow," A city spokesperson told CTV News. "Crews will also be dispatched to ensure the road is safe to travel on."

They said a water tank is available for six homes that are without water.

More information about water main breaks in Winnipeg can be found online.