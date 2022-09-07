Water main break leads to boil water advisory for Bow Island, Alta.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a boil water order is in place for the town of Bow Island due to a broken water main that was discovered earlier this week.
Health officials issued the bulletin on Tuesday, saying "there may be compromised water quality" as a result of the problem that occurred near the community's water treatment plant.
AHS also says the town's water supply has been turned off so crews can fix the issue.
Residents have been able to access water supplies via a tanker truck, but once the water is turned back on, everyone must bring their water to a boil for at least one minute before using it.
This includes, but is not limited to, drinking, food preparation, brushing teeth and making ice cubes.
The order is expected to remain in place until the repairs are completed and testing can be done to ensure the water is safe to use.
The town's website suggests the order will be in force for the rest of the week.
