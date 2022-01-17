Water main break on 9th Avenue S.W. slows morning commute

An early morning water main break along one of the main arteries into Calgary's downtown core caused significant delays during the morning commute.

City officials confirmed just before 6 a.m. that Ninth Avenue S.W. had been reduced from four eastbound lanes to a single lane near 16th Street S.W. in Sunalta on the western edge of downtown.

Crews were on scene attempting to repair the break. An estimated time for the reopening of some or all of the closed lanes has not been released.

Alert: 9 Avenue S.W. is down to one lane at 16 Street S.W. due to a watermain break. Motorists should expect delays this morning. #yyctraffic