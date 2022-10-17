Water main break on Avenue H shuts down Saskatoon business

A water main break at Avenue H and 16th Street in Saskatoon flooded the entire intersection and nearby alley on Monday afternoon.

The city has sent a crew to the intersection to shut off the water and begin repairs.

No word yet on how long repairs will take, but expect to see barricades and detours in the area.

At about 4 p.m. a video posted on the Instagram account of Fable Ice Cream, a business located at that intersection, showed water gushing from the ground on 16th Street.

"We're closed for the day due to this," said a caption on the video.