Water main break reduces section of Great Northern Road to one land

Crews were able to isolate the outage to Steven Street, and as a result, Great Northern Road will be reduced to one lane at Stevens Street to McNabb Street, PUC said Friday afternoon.

"Stevens Street will be closed from Blake Road to Great Northern Road," PUC said.

"We ask that motorists exercise caution when driving in the area, as crews will still be on site working hard and safe to repair the issue."

Original story:

Crews in Sault Ste. Marie are dealing with a major water main break on Great Northern Road outside of Cambrian Mall.

“Traffic has been closed in both directions on Great Northern Road from Champlain Street to McNabb Street and it is expected to be closed until late into the evening,” PUC services said in a statement Friday.

“Crews are working quickly and safely to repair the main break.”

This story will be updated when more information comes available.