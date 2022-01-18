Water main break repairs won't be finished on Tuesday: Winnipeg

A water main break has caused road closures on Tuesday morning in Winnipeg.

According to the Winnipeg Traffic Management Centre, the Winnipeg Police Service has closed the intersection at Erin Street and St. Matthews Avenue. Crews have also shut down Erin Street at Ellice Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The City of Winnipeg said that crews remain on scene on Tuesday afternoon as they work to repair the water main break.

The city noted it doesn’t anticipate the repairs will be finished Tuesday, adding that the roads will remain closed until the streets can be cleaned.

Nick Qian, a homeowner next to the water main break, said he found water leaking into his basement on Tuesday morning.

“I realized that we have a problem,” he said,

Qian noted he then came outside and saw there was flooding on the street, demonstrating that the water came partway up the side of his house and into his basement.

He noted even the city workers were shocked by how high the water was.

“The city guys tell me, he’s got a maybe 20-year career, he never saw that [before],” he said.