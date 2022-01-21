Water main break shuts down Eastwood Collegiate Institute
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A water main break has closed Eastwood Collegiate Institute on Weber Street in Kitchener.
Officials with the Waterloo Region District School Board issued the notice Friday morning.
The school building has been closed to students and staff.
However, the board said student learning will continue and that “teachers will teach asynchronously from home and will be available to students during the regular school day hours on their Virtual Classrooms. Students are invited to participate as they are able.”
Members of WRDSB’s facility services and Kitchener Utilities are on site to address the situation.
Secondary students with WRDSB are scheduled to have classes Friday, while elementary students are off on a PD Day.
-
'Silenced and punished': WRDSB teacher speaks out about controversial school board meetingA teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board, who was removed from a virtual board meeting this week after making what the chair called "transphobic" comments, said the experience left her feeling "bullied, slandered and abused."
-
Sault fire officials investigating apartment blazeSault Ste. Marie Fire Services say there were no injuries following an apartment fire in the city Friday morning.
-
YMCA-YWCA announces the Orleans Y building has been soldCoun. Matthew Luloff shared a letter from YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region President R.J. Gallagher, announcing the Orléans Y on Centrum Boulevard has been sold.
-
Sask. experience shows COVID-19 restrictions work, expert saysA public health expert says Saskatchewan's own experience shows how public health restrictions can halt the spread of COVID-19.
-
Businesses impacted by lockdowns struggle with mental healthIt's been a tough two years financially for many employees and business owners impacted by lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, but many say it's also been a struggle mentally.
-
Eight-year-old hero saves family from fire that destroys their Ottawa homeA Stittsville family is crediting their eight-year-old son for alerting them to a fire at the home next door, giving them time to escape before the flames spread to their dream home.
-
Close to their hearts: Park project to honour lives taken in Nova Scotia mass shootingTwo families linked by the Nova Scotia mass shooting are now coming together on a project designed to remember and honour their loved ones, transforming where they died into a place of peace for the families and the community.
-
4 people charged after woman beaten in Ponoka, Alta.Four people are facing charges after a group beating south of Edmonton that left a 41-year-old woman with "significant trauma to her face and body."
-
$22 million Victoria Bridge replacement span panned by cycling advocatesAvid cyclist Paula Coutinho takes a full traffic lane when crossing the Victoria Bridge on Ridout connecting Old South to the downtown.