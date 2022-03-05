iHeartRadio

Water main break shuts down stretch on Inkster Blvd

(CTV News file image.)

Winnipeg police are currently on scene of a water main break along Inkster Boulevard.

Police said on Twitter that a water main break/sink hole has closed down eastbound Inkster at Keewatin Street.

Traffic is being re-routed to either direction of Keewatin.

Details are limited but CTV News has reached out to police and the city for more information.

12