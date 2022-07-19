Water main break shuts down traffic, water service in downtown Halifax
Crews in Halifax are working to repair a broken water main in the downtown area.
The main break is at the intersection of Granville and Prince Streets.
Halifax Water says services are being temporarily shut down in the area and there is no estimate of when it may be restored.
Traffic has remained stop-and-go in the work zone and traffic control personnel are directing the flow of vehicles.
The utility says sidewalks remain open.
Customers in the area may deal with discoloured water during and after the repair, says Halifax Water. Affected customers are encouraged to run cold water at one faucet until the water runs clear.
Halifax Water warns that drivers in the area should expect delays and asks residents to maintain a safe distance from crews working on the break.
To learn more about discoloured water and how to report it, visit the utility’s website.
