Water main break to impact section of Oxford Street East until Thursday

According to the City of London, there are currently lane restrictions on Oxford Street East after a water main broke on Monday. The lane restrictions are on Oxford Street East between Gammage Street and Elliott Street as crews work on repairs.

Officials said the lane restrictions will be in place until about Thursday.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to find alternative routes during this time.

Businesses will remain open during the repairs.