Water main breaks at West Edmonton Mall

Water was shut off to part of West Edmonton Mall early Tuesday morning because of a water main break.

The break happened near the Simons store.

It was reported around 4:15 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Water to that part of the mall was shut off and the parkade entrance below the department store was taped off as of 5 a.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein