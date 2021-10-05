Water off at Ottawa Hospital General campus after legionellosis diagnosis

The water in some units at the Ottawa Hospital General campus has been turned off after a patient was diagnosed with legionellosis.

The water system is undergoing hyperchlorination.

“We are working with care teams to ensure alternative water sources are available during this time, to minimize the impact on patient care,” the statement said.

Legionellosis is any disease caused by Legionella bacteria, including Legionnaires’ disease. It lives in water and may infect people who inhale droplets from a contaminated water supply.

People with suppressed immune systems are at greater risk of infection from the bacteria.

“We are working closely with public health and environmental experts to remediate the issue and to turn the water back on as soon as possible,” the statement said.