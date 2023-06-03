Water pump worth $50K stolen from Pitt Meadows farm: RCMP

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a massive piece of farm equipment that was reported stolen in Pitt Meadows Friday.

Mounties say they were called to a cranberry field on Rannie Road near Tania Avenue around 10:15 a.m. for reports a water pump had been stolen.

The water pump is valued at approximately $50,000. This is a substantial piece of equipment that would require the assistance of another vehicle to be transported," a spokesperson for the Pitt Meadows RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone who knows where the pump is or has information is urged to call 604-463-6251.