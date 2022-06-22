iHeartRadio

Water quality advisory lifted for Chestermere Lake

Alberta Health Services lifted the water quality advisory for Chestermere Lake Wednesday

Alberta Health Services lifted the water quality advisory for the water in Chestermere Lake at Anniversary Park Beach, Cove Park Beach and Sunset Park Beach Wednesday.

"Water quality has returned to an acceptable level and the health risk is low for usage of these beaches for recreational purposes," AHS said in a release.

The water quality advisory was initially issued after increased fecal matter levels were recorded in the water.

