Water receding in part of Brampton, Ont., after widespread flooding: city officials

The City of Brampton says water is receding in the Churchville Road area, allowing residents to temporarily return to homes that were affected by flooding earlier this week.

The city's emergency management office says in a tweet that water levels have fallen since Friday as a result of "ongoing operations" and that residents are able to temporarily reoccupy homes they were forced to evacuate.

However, it says an ice jam persists and staff will continue to monitor for future flooding and possible weather changes early next week.

On Thursday, the City of Brampton said it was working with Peel Regional Police to safely evacuate residents in certain locations that were impacted by widespread localized flooding including areas of Churchville Road, Martins Boulevard and Adelaide Street.

The city has reminded residents to not enter a flood area unless wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and clothing and to not drive or walk through floodwaters.

On Friday evening, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the city's public works staff are working on isolating water flow from a nearby river.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.