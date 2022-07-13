Water restored for residents at southeast Calgary mobile home park

Multiple residents a southeast Calgary mobile home park now have running water after being without it for days.

A half-dozen residents of the Mountview Mobile Home Park found themselves without water late last week, and the Toronto-based company that owns the park says it all started with a minor leak.

Firm Capital told CTV News the leak started on Thursday evening, then a water pipe on its property burst on Friday, afterward the water was shut off on Saturday.

The City of Calgary provided two water trailers to help out, but said they weren't responsible for the repair work as the site as the pipe break was on private property.

On Wednesday, resident Martin White said his water had been restored. He told CTV News it started flowing again on Tuesday evening, but wasn't sure if that was the case for all those who had been affected.

White did say at least one neighbour was also celebrating the return of their running water.

