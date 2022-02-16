Water safety warnings issued with messy weather on the way

A mixed bag of stormy weather over the next few days has both the London Fire Department and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) issuing warnings about water safety.

UTRCA Community and Corporate Services Manager Teresa Hollingsworth says the mix of rainfall and runoff from snow melt could produce dangerous conditions.

“We are expecting things to be melting. We are expecting to have flooding in those streams and creeks for sure. And if we do see some of this rain, and rain is forecast anywhere from an inch to two inches of additional rain, then we definitely are going to see some of those low lying flood plain areas begin to fill up.”

In a flood bulletin issued Wednesday, the UTRCA says a snow survey “indicated approximately 60-90 mm of water equivalent across the watershed, dependent upon location, with an average value of about 70mm.”

The UTRCA also says “flood control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood, and Pittock Conservation Areas are at seasonal levels and will be operated to reduce any downstream flooding.”Hollingsworth says officials are monitoring and will report on any changing conditions.

Meantime, London fire says its marine units are often busy during this type of weather event.

“There are two marine units in the city, they will both most likely be responding to calls during this weather,” said Daryl Black, a marine unit team leader at #2 company at the Florence Street Fire Hall.

Black says people should stay away from creeks, rivers and storm ponds, and especially don’t attempt to go out onto any ice.

“Our recommendation is stay off the ice. No ice is safe ice. Ice that you could have skated on last week because it was plenty solid, it will be compromised after this warm weather.”

Parents are also encouraged to keep an eye on children and pets around water courses and frozen water bodies.