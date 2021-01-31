Fire crews in Wilmot Township were busy Sunday afternoon battling flames that broke out in a garage.

Officials say the fire started around the noon hour and that, while the homeowners were home at the time, no one was hurt.

"Very extensive damage in the garage, but the fire was contained," said Russell Strickler, district fire chief for the New Hamburg station. "No fire went into the house."

Huron Road between Walker and Bender was closed several hours to allow fire crews to shuttle in water.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.