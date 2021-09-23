Water supply in Morden better than expected after extreme drought conditions
The City of Morden said its current water supply is better than initially expected after experiencing extreme drought conditions.
Over the summer, the city implemented water conservation measures, urging residents and businesses to cut back on their water usage.
On Wednesday, Morden said these measures were effective in slowing the drawdown rate of the lake.
As of Sept. 20, the lake is 10 feet and seven inches below the full supply level. The community was initially projecting the full supply level to be 12 feet and six inches below the full supply level.
Due to the uncertain weather conditions, Morden said it is being proactive and has entered into an agreement with the Manitoba Water Service Board for a new water main and booster station. These two additions will help reduce withdrawal from the lake, reduce the drawdown on the lake, and help the city with its water supply all through next summer.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.
