Water Wise Shoreline Cleanup happens this weekend in the Sault

Clean water advocates will be patrolling waterways in and around Sault Ste. Marie this weekend as part of the second annual Water Wise Shoreline Cleanup.

Organizers are asking everyone to pitch in.

This year’s cleanup effort is a partnership between Blue Mar 4 Change, Water Wise, and the Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy.

Along with helping to keep waterways clear of garbage, the cleanup serves as a litter inventory, which is used by scientists, government and businesses to identify ways of curbing water pollution.

There will be two cleanup crews operating in the Soo area on Saturday: one at Bellevue Park and the other at Havilland Bay north of the city.

There will also be water quality testing happening at Bellevue. To register to be part of one of the cleanup crews, you can head to the Water Wise website.