Water Wise Shoreline Cleanup happens this weekend in the Sault
Clean water advocates will be patrolling waterways in and around Sault Ste. Marie this weekend as part of the second annual Water Wise Shoreline Cleanup.
Organizers are asking everyone to pitch in.
This year’s cleanup effort is a partnership between Blue Mar 4 Change, Water Wise, and the Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy.
Along with helping to keep waterways clear of garbage, the cleanup serves as a litter inventory, which is used by scientists, government and businesses to identify ways of curbing water pollution.
There will be two cleanup crews operating in the Soo area on Saturday: one at Bellevue Park and the other at Havilland Bay north of the city.
There will also be water quality testing happening at Bellevue. To register to be part of one of the cleanup crews, you can head to the Water Wise website.
-
Century Old McCauley church rededicated SundayThe Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples is being re-dedicated Sunday morning, after undergoing extensive repairs.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top copThe killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder for hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first respondersA boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year breakEven with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeupNew Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL gameTen thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union StationUnion Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit wasteHow organizers, vendors at the Calgary Stampede are limiting waste
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers sayA person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.