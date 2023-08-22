Water woes in Byron

Thanks to construction work, some areas of Byron are experiencing lower water pressure and possible discolouration on Tuesday.

Water was shut off in the area of Colonel Talbot Road and Southdale Road and was scheduled for crews working on the Southdale Road and Colonel Talbot Road improvements project — the shut off has also affected water pressure outside the intended area.

While water pressure returns to normal, the city notified that residents may experience some discolouration in the water.

Residents are assured by the city that the water is safe and any potential discolouration will be temporary.