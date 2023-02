Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP

Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.

According to a release, on Feb. 12 the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services, with assistance from the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, entered into a death investigation after a victim was found deceased inside a Mechanic Street address in Waterford.

The victim has since been identified as 90-year-old Marlene Wilson.

Police said the death is now being treated as a homicide following the results of a post-mortem examination that was conducted on Feb. 14.

No arrests have yet been made in the case, but police believe it is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

“The female did live at home. She lived at this residence here with family, and again, people were shocked in the community [because] they did see a large presence of police officers,” Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk told CTV News Kitchener on Thursday.

There is no word yet on how the victim died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

— With files from CTV News Kitchener's Alexandra Pinto

