Waterfront Tofino condo sells for $1 million over asking price

A waterfront condo in Tofino recently sold for $1 million over its asking price.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver Island, listing agent Jim Schwartz confirmed the eye-popping price a buyer paid for the 1,206-square-foot condo with access to Chesterman Beach.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom unit at 860 Craig Rd. was listed for just over $1.4 million, but sold for more than 1.5 times that much.

"Oceanfront living at its best," claimed the listing, touting the condo's south-facing decks, "no-maintenance yard," storage locker and carport.

The listing has been taken down since the sale.

All across Canada, real estate markets have been red-hot in recent months, with the country's average sale price hitting a record $717,000 in March, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

In B.C., both Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver have seen low inventory and pent-up demand drive prices and sales higher since the start of 2021, and even regions once seen as affordable - such as Prince George - are beginning to seem out of reach.