Watering restrictions: Some 'clearly' not complying as consumption peaks on weekday in Metro Vancouver

Daily water consumption across Metro Vancouver recently peaked at 1.56 billion litres – on a day when residents were not allowed to water their lawns.

Officials said the peak consumption was recorded on Wednesday, July 5, even though the region's Stage 1 watering restrictions only allow for lawn-watering on either Saturdays or Sundays, depending on the address.

"We acknowledge tremendous compliance with the lawn-watering restrictions, which have had a profound impact in reducing water consumption," Don Bradley, spokesperson for Metro Vancouver, told CTV News Friday.

"However, there are some clearly not abiding given the peak for the season, and in fact the year, fell on a day in which no lawn-watering was permitted."

Residents who violate watering restrictions face fines of up to $250 – and bylaw officers have already issued tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of the penalties in Vancouver alone.

Overall, Metro Vancouver’s water consumption since the end of April remains more than 20 per cent higher than the same period in 2022, prompting officials to issue another reminder Friday about the importance of following watering rules.

Even better would be to "stop watering lawns all together, to help the region conserve its water supply," the region said in a news release.

"Successful conservation across the region will help us continue delivering drinking water to where it is needed the most – for drinking, cooking, and cleaning – and will reduce the likelihood of having to activate Stage 2 of the Drinking Water Conservation Plan, where lawn watering is banned," officials said.

The B.C. government has been sounding the alarm about worsening drought conditions in water basins across much of the province, including in the Lower Mainland, though officials said Metro Vancouver's reservoir levels remain within the normal range for this time of year.