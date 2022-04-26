Waterline maintenance underway in the Sault

Sault Ste. Marie’s public utility is conducting its annual maintenance of city water mains.

Until early fall, PUC crews will be working to ensure the quality of the Sault's drinking water by flushing water mains throughout the city.

“Flushing improves the quality of water by removing sediments that build up in the water mains … over a long period of time,” said Katie Elliot, PUC’s manager of corporate communications.

“On an annual basis, we work throughout different parts of the city to flush water through the pipes at a very high speed. This removes the sediment from the water, and it goes out through the hydrants.”

PUC customers will be notified 48 hours in advance of flushing in their neighbourhood. Elliott said customers must not run the water during the process.

Once completed, the process may lead to discoloured water. If that happens, she said residents should run cold water for 15 minutes until it’s clear. Elliott cautions against running the hot water tap because sediment can make its way into the hot water tank.