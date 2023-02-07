Waterloo approves 136-unit building in Northdale neighbourhood

The Northdale neighbourhood in Waterloo will soon be looking very different.

City council approved construction of a 136-unit building at a Monday night council meeting.

Five lots on Columbia Street West will merge with one on Hemlock Street to make the eight-storey effort.

Since Columbia is zoned to allow eight storeys, but Hemlock only allows a maximum of six, the proposal includes a "step-down design."

The building will also include four commercial units on the ground floor facing Columbia.

Council was told a majority of the residential units will have a single bedroom to provide entry level real estate opportunities for young professionals.

"It's just a simple fact that two or three bedrooms you have the more expensive those units are," said Eldon Vos, a partner with MHBC planning and delegation at the meeting. "We're focusing on a greater percentage of one bedroom, one plus den, working from home opportunities, and providing housing within the city."

When council asked what the price points those entry level units may be listed for, the developer was unable to answer the question.

They say the units will not go on market until fall or possibly spring of 2024 and that prices will be market dependent.

ANOTHER POTENTIAL MID-RISE IN NORTHDALE

Before the approval of the 136-unit building on Columbia and Hemlock, Waterloo city council heard another proposal for a 55-unit building for Hawthorn Street.

The developer is hoping to merge two lots together and also build mostly one-bedroom units.

Council heard it would be a student-focused condo building.

No decision was made on this project Monday night.