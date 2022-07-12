Waterloo business forced to move to make way for cycling lanes, trail upgrades

A Waterloo business is caught in the middle, as the city and the property owner negotiate under the threat of expropriation.

PTN Automotive, which has been renting the space at the corner of Moore Avenue and Union Street in Waterloo since 2017, is being forced out of its current location to make way for cycling lanes and upgrades to an existing trail.

“We need to move somewhere,” said Jim Pham, owner of PTN Automotive. “[The city] don’t say anything to us and they take it. So it’s not really fair for us.”

The City of Waterloo will be acquiring the property, as part of a Union Street reconstruction project.

“To make some functional improvements and some safety-related improvements through that project. One of those items is that we plan to add cycling facilities,” said Dan Ditaranto, manager of design and construction for the city.

SAFETY CONCERNS

The city said due to the limited space in the right-of-way, property acquisition is required to accommodate the separated cycling lanes, and to implement a secondary trail crossing.

The city said the location of the auto shop has created poor visibility for drivers, and said its part of a key walking route to the nearby elementary school.

“It’s extremely rare as part of a road reconstruction that we would need to acquire a property in its entirety,” said Ditaranto. “But the property is required to make those safety improvements. It’s a really key intersection and we’ve had some safety issues in the past.”

Pham said while he understands the city needs the land, he said finding a new location has been challenging.

“If we can’t find anywhere in the budget that we can afford, then we might have to close,” Pham said. “[I feel] very stressed about that. I need to feed my family too.”

EXPROPRIATION AS LAST RESORT

There are two ways the city can acquire the property. It can either purchase it through a negotiated agreement, or it can go through an expropriation process.

The city said its preferred option is to come to an agreement with the owner.

“But obviously such an agreement depends on two parties coming to an agreement,” said Ditaranto.

The city said it has been negotiating with the property owner, but they haven’t been able to agree on a price.

CTV News reached out to the landlord, but did not get a response.

The city said it plans to start construction in 2024, and will expropriate the land if a settlement can’t be reached.

“Probably they don’t care about me,” Pham said.