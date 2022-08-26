Waterloo Busker Carnival latest local event to return after pandemic hiatus

After a pandemic hiatus, the Sunlife Financial Waterloo Busker Carnival is back.

The event kicked off in uptown Thursday and will feature performers from all around the world over the course of the weekend.

More than 60 performances will be spread out over three stages at Waterloo Public Square, city hall, and on Regina Street.

Admission is free, but audience members are encouraged to throw a tip in the hat to show their appreciation.

It was a soggy start to the 34th annual festival, but the event chair says it was worth it to finally get it going again.

"It's been so hard not to do this for the last two years," said Randy Warren. "Even in November it was iffy. We started planning but didn't do too much planning. I think it was March before we finally felt it was good to go."

Tips donated during the Family Vaudeville Show will go back to the festival to help plan next year's event.

"We've got lots of special events [this year]," said Warren. "We've got the kids debut Friday, Buskermania camp. Saturday and Sunday you can come down and learn how to be a busker at our circus workshops. Sunday afternoon when we wrap everything up we have our Family Vaudeville show at 5 p.m. All the buskers come together and put on one big show."

All events are scheduled to go forward rain or shine.