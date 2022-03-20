iHeartRadio

Waterloo Busker Festival returns after two year absence

A staple of summer is returning to Waterloo.

The Busker Festival announced on Twitter they would be coming back to uptown in 2022.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Contortionists, jugglers, and magicians will be among the performers at the festival from Aug. 25-28.

