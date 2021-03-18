Municipal bylaw enforcement staff in Waterloo responded to 65 calls for service on St. Patrick's Day this year.

Officials said the calls were for things like noise, gatherings, parking and other issues, like students on roofs.

Nicole Papke, director of municipal enforcement services for the city, said they also went to other residences "on a proactive basis to engage and educate."

"The interactions were polite and well-received," an email from Papke said in part.

There were two charges for gatherings issued under the Reopening Ontario Act, along with five noise charges under city bylaw.

"Overall, we appreciate and thank everyone for the general level of compliance and cooperation we received," Papke's email said. "The majority of students in our city recognize the importance of adhering to provincial rules around gatherings and they clearly understand the seriousness of the current public health crisis we are all living through."

Typically, thousands of students gather on Ezra Avenue for an unsanctioned street party on St. Patrick's Day. However, the COVID-19 pandemic kept things very quiet in the area this year.