Waterloo Catholic District School Board elects new chair and vice-chair


Waterloo Catholic District School Board meeting on Nov. 7, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

More change at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

On Monday, the Board of Trustees elected a new chair and vice-chair.

Robert Sikora, who represents Cambridge-North Dumfries, was chosen as chair, while Linda Cuff, for Waterloo-Wellesley-Woolwich, will take on the role of vice-chair.

The school board has seen a lot of change in the last year.

Former Kitchener-Wilmot trustee Wendy Ashby resigned in May over some controversial social media posts. She was replaced by Julie Molenaar, the runner-up in the 2022 election, who then resigned in October citing “personal circumstances.”

Sally Fuentes, who represented Waterloo-Woolwich-Wellesley, also resigned in September for family-related reasons.

The Board of Trustees for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board is now as follows:

Cambridge-North Dumfries

  • David Guerin
  • Marisa Phillips
  • Robert Sikora (new chair)

Kitchener-Wilmot

  • Kathy Doherty-Masters (former vice-chair)
  • Winston Francis
  • Renee Kraft
  • Tracey Weiler (former chair)

Waterloo-Wellesley-Woolwich

  • Linda Cuff (new vice-chair)
  • Conrad Stanley
