Waterloo Catholic District School Board elects new chair and vice-chair
More change at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.
On Monday, the Board of Trustees elected a new chair and vice-chair.
Robert Sikora, who represents Cambridge-North Dumfries, was chosen as chair, while Linda Cuff, for Waterloo-Wellesley-Woolwich, will take on the role of vice-chair.
The school board has seen a lot of change in the last year.
Former Kitchener-Wilmot trustee Wendy Ashby resigned in May over some controversial social media posts. She was replaced by Julie Molenaar, the runner-up in the 2022 election, who then resigned in October citing “personal circumstances.”
Sally Fuentes, who represented Waterloo-Woolwich-Wellesley, also resigned in September for family-related reasons.
The Board of Trustees for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board is now as follows:
Cambridge-North Dumfries
- David Guerin
- Marisa Phillips
- Robert Sikora (new chair)
Kitchener-Wilmot
- Kathy Doherty-Masters (former vice-chair)
- Winston Francis
- Renee Kraft
- Tracey Weiler (former chair)
Waterloo-Wellesley-Woolwich
- Linda Cuff (new vice-chair)
- Conrad Stanley
-
