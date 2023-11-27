Waterloo Catholic District School Board elects new chair and vice-chair

More change at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

On Monday, the Board of Trustees elected a new chair and vice-chair.

Robert Sikora, who represents Cambridge-North Dumfries, was chosen as chair, while Linda Cuff, for Waterloo-Wellesley-Woolwich, will take on the role of vice-chair.

The school board has seen a lot of change in the last year.

Former Kitchener-Wilmot trustee Wendy Ashby resigned in May over some controversial social media posts. She was replaced by Julie Molenaar, the runner-up in the 2022 election, who then resigned in October citing “personal circumstances.”

Sally Fuentes, who represented Waterloo-Woolwich-Wellesley, also resigned in September for family-related reasons.

The Board of Trustees for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board is now as follows:

Cambridge-North Dumfries

David Guerin

Marisa Phillips

Robert Sikora (new chair)

Kitchener-Wilmot

Kathy Doherty-Masters (former vice-chair)

Winston Francis

Renee Kraft

Tracey Weiler (former chair)

Waterloo-Wellesley-Woolwich