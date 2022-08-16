Waterloo Catholic District School Board names new director of education
A new director of education has been named at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB).
In a Tuesday news release, the board announced Tyrone Dowling has been appointed to the role.
He will replace current director Loretta Notten, who announced she was retiring back in May.
Dowling has 21 years of administrative experience with the board and was a superintendent of education with the Wellington Catholic District School Board for the past two years.
“I am excited for the opportunity to return to Waterloo Catholic and look forward to working with our students, staff, families and greater community," Dowling said in the release. "Throughout my career, I have been privileged to see great things happen when teams work toward a shared goal, learn together and celebrate accomplishment."
His experience includes being a WCDSB elementary school teacher from 1995-1999 and a principal at several elementary schools in the area from 1999-2020.
