Waterloo catholic school board trustee resigns in part over decision to fly Pride flag

A Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee has resigned, citing the board's decision to fly the Pride flag in June as a contributing factor.

"Flying the Pride flag is one aspect of my decision but not the sole concern," former trustee Kevin Dupuis said in an email to CTV News. "This is a separation of a specific group and giving favours to one group only divides the other students."

Last month, the board announced it would fly the Pride flag outside of schools for the month of June – Pride month – for the first time.

At a Monday night board meeting, it was announced that Greg Reitzel had also resigned from his position as a trustee.

The reason for his departure was not discussed at the meeting.

CTV News has reached out to Reitzel for comment.

The WCDSB accepted both resignations at Monday night's meeting.

No replacement plan for the trustees has been made yet. The board has 90 days to either appoint someone or take applications from the community.