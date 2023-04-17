Waterloo council approves $1.5 million crematorium upgrade

The City of Waterloo is staying in the cremation business.

At a meeting Monday afternoon, council voted unanimously to rebuild the city-owned crematorium, despite the project costing nearly $1 million more than expected.

The crematorium on University Avenue opened in 1977 and is nearing the end of its life.

New regulations from the province have also prompted the need for an upgrade.

Initial estimates put the project at $750,000, but the design process determined another $850,000 would be needed to complete the project. City staff said inflation is to blame.

“The markets of late – in the last three years – general construction costs have gone up,” Mark Dykstra, commissioner of community services, told CTV News. “We saw that with the crematorium project.”

City staff said despite the increased cost, the crematorium is a good investment, one that has actually made money for the city.

“"It’s enabled capital items, new niches, expansion of services, new roads, and that has been done without taxpayers. We have used the revenue from the operation of the crematorium to support a significant number of those improvements," Dykstra said.

The Parkside Crematorium does around 1,300 cremations a year and they expect demand to increasein the future.

The city, who has owned the crematorium for 46years, anticipates they will be able to pay off the construction costs in about 10 years. After that,it will start generating money again for the city.

It’s anticipated construction of the new facility will be completed by November 2023.

UPGRADES NEEDED

Before the meeting on Monday, city staff said in a report that they need more money in order to upgrade the University Avenue building to accommodate the replacement of the crematorium’s retortswhich are the machines that do the burning.

The current retorts need to be replaced because they have reached the end of their useful life, according to the city.

City staff said they explored another optionto reuse the existing crematorium building and replacing the single retort. However, with this option, staff discovered operational challenges that would also require extra funding above the existing budget.

The report said it would give the crematorium a bigger footprint to house the retorts.