Waterloo council approves $2.5 million for 'winter bubble' over Laurier’s University Stadium

City of Waterloo councillors unanimously approved a motion to contribute $2.5 million for the renovation of Wilfrid Laurier University Stadium to add a new winter cover to protect the field.

The goal is to winterize the facility for year-round use with the help of the city’s one-time capital grant.

“This bubble would stretch the entire length of the football field. You would be able to go in and out through almost like a vacuum-like lock,” said Kate McRae Bristol, Laurier’s director of athletics and recreation.

The city’s financial contribution covers only some of the renovation project that has four phases. Phase one is expected to begin this winter with turf and field work. The winter cover or bubble is expected to be put up the following winter. The entire project carries a price tag of between $80 million and $100 million.

In addition to the bubble, there will also be the replacement of the stadium field and turf on Seagram Drive, scoreboard and lighting.

The bubble part of the project is expected to be installed in the winter of 2024 to 2025.

“But because it's like opening and closing a pool, if weather doesn't work in terms of structure, we would roll into the next winter season,” said McRae Bristol.

COMMUNITY BENEFITS

In exchange for financial support, the City OF Waterloo will use the renovated facility to meet the needs of the growing city.

“Demand for sport facilities is high in the City of Waterloo, and the addition of year-round access to a high-quality, artificial turf field will provide much-needed field space for more local sport organizations, while supporting opportunities for sport tourism and larger events,” the city said in a statement after the Monday night council meeting.

The city has always been able to make use of Laurier-owned sports facilities, but now they’ll be able to have more space, year-round.

“So that is net new space for the city and for Laurier. A space that we currently can’t use because it would be covered in snow,” said McRae Bristol. “With the bubble being brand new – that's a whole new operation for us and a whole new set of available times and opportunities for various sports groups and organizations and community groups.”

The term of the agreement between the city and the university will be for 10 years with an option to extend in the future.

MORE WORK TO COME

This is just the beginning. There’s also plans to renovate the existing building next to the field. Laurier admitted it is still early in the process and details of that part of the project are still being worked out.

Discussion about the project between the university and the city began around 2016 but the project was paused due to the pandemic.