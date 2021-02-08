Waterloo City Council approved two new projects that the city says will offer more affordable housing options.

One project includes new towers at 145 Columbia St. W.

Council voted on Monday to amend a bylaw to allow them to be 20 and 23 storeys tall.

City officials said the developer plans to add an additional 100 one-bedroom units, and make a contribution to the city’s Affordable Housing Grant program.

Council also approved another project at 316 King St. N. That project includes a 14-storey building with 81 units. There is an existing 10-storey building at that location which the city says will also be reconfigured to add an additional 17 units.