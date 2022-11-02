Waterloo crash sends pedestrian to hospital
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police are on scene at Weber Street and Bridgeport Road in Waterloo for a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
In a tweet Wednesday around 8 p.m., police said the pedestrian had been transported to hospital.
Police told CTV News the pedestrian was an elderly man.
Police have closed the south lanes on Weber Street between Lincoln Road and Bridgeport Road East.
This story will be updated.
Road Closure:
On scene at Weber Street and Bridgeport Road in Waterloo for a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian has been transported to hospital.
The south lanes on Weber Street are closed between Lincoln and Bridgeport.
Occ: 22-269404 (951) pic.twitter.com/MKWJ9CFu4i
-
