Waterloo crash sends pedestrian to hospital

Waterloo regional police are on scene at Weber Street and Bridgeport Road in Waterloo for a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

In a tweet Wednesday around 8 p.m., police said the pedestrian had been transported to hospital.

Police told CTV News the pedestrian was an elderly man.

Police have closed the south lanes on Weber Street between Lincoln Road and Bridgeport Road East.

This story will be updated.

