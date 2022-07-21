Waterloo dairy farm producing milk that’s easier to digest
Dodging dairy products is difficult to do for people with milk intolerances, but a farm in Waterloo has a fix so they don’t have to.
Eby Manor’s 60 golden Guernsey cows produce milk with a touch of magic.
“The Guernsey milk has a unique richness to it,” says Eby Manor CEO Jim Eby. “It has a little sweeter flavour to it.”
Not only that, the A2 beta-casein milk the cows produce is non-inflammatory, unlike most cow milk. It’s the casein in standard milk that the majority of people with milk sensitivities can’t tolerate.
“So these people can drink our milk and not have any serious reactions to it,” says Eby.
The milk isn't lactose-free though, so anyone who is lactose intolerant still can't drink it.
Baristas are also accustomed to the advantaged of A2 milk.
“It foams better, if you were to froth it for cappuccinos, lattes, those types of specialty coffees,” says Eby.
The farm makes chocolate milk, yogurt and whole milk that is used by local companies and is sold in roughly 200 stores across the province, proving there’s no shortage of people milking the benefits of Eby Manor products
-
Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mobWith the Capitol siege raging, U.S. President Donald Trump poured 'gasoline on the fire' by tweeting condemnation of Mike Pence's refusal to go along with his plan to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory, former aides told the Jan. 6 investigating committee in a prime-time hearing Thursday night.
-
Airdrie mayor outraged over weekend overnight closures of urgent care centreThe mayor of Airdrie is furious after Alberta Health Services announced that the city's urgent care centre will be closed overnights during the next eight weekends between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
-
Sault mayoral candidates talk housing and transitWhile the municipal election is still a few months away, a pair of mayoral candidates in Sault Ste. Marie are getting a head start on their campaigns.
-
New $2.7-milllion Skybender ride opens in PlaylandComing off two of the worst seasons in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Playland is enticing visitors back with a flashy new ride.
-
B.C. heat wave: Residents warned to prepare for new stretch of hot summer weatherWhile it's not an extreme heat emergency like the one experienced last year, health authorities advise people to monitor themselves and check in on others, especially those most vulnerable.
-
Daycare in Lively hosts weekly farmers marketThe Walden Day Care Centre in Lively hosts a farmers markets every Thursday as a way to bring in money for new playground equipment at the centre.
-
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letterThe federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
-
Vintage car group catching eyeballs along Innisfil's waterfrontCar enthusiasts in Innisfil are continuing to draw eyeballs along the town's waterfront as a summer tradition continues.
-
Fitbit for cows, automatic feed machines: How B.C. aims to be a leader in agritechThe province is investing up to $6.5 million over three years and Ottawa up to $10 million dollars over five to launch the B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation this fall at Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus.