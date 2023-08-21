Waterloo disturbance involving 15 to 20 people sends man to hospital

Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating a disturbance involving between 15 and 20 people, which sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers responded to reports of a disturbance near Bridgeport Road East and King Street North in Waterloo on Sunday around 2:45 a.m.

Police said the disturbance “escalated,” at which point, unknown suspects assaulted the man.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was found in and out of consciousness following an assault.

