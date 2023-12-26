Waterloo family honours son’s legacy with a day of action to raise funds for cancer research

A grieving Waterloo family is finding strength through action after losing their son to a deadly form of brain cancer in the spring of 2022.

On Dec. 26, family and friends came together on Alex Janke’s birthday to honour his legacy by raising funds for cancer research.

Alex was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer, in 2019.

"We found out there was nothing more they could do," recalled Alex’s mother.

Mark Janke and Michelle Kreller-Janke said they’ll never forget their son’s infectious smile.

"He had a large personality, loved cooking, loved talking about cooking," Mark explained.

Then came the diagnosis.

"There was nothing apparently wrong with him until the first seizure and then that's when everything went off the rails," Mark recalled. “It’s an evil cancer, it’s like an octopus, so you cut the head off it but there’s all the tentacles that are reaching into the brain.”

"They found the tumour through a CT scan,” added Michelle. “He was in for surgery within a month’s time, it was very quick."

The young chef from Waterloo battled the disease for three years with a positive attitude and fought for himself and those who would come after him.

"He was brave, that was one thing you know, it was during COVID," Mark said.

Alex passed away in April 2022 which left a gaping hole in the close-knit Janke family.

"I would say in December of 2021 is when we found out there wasn't anything more [we could do]. He was at Sunnybrook [hospital] at that point, he had gone through his last radiation treatment," Michelle explained.

During his final days of life, Alex decided to donate his brain and spinal cord to the Sheila Singh Lab at McMaster University for further research in Glioblastoma. It’s a decision his parents are proud of to this day.

"It is a luxury to have the entire brain to research and to spend time researching it," Michelle said.

But Alex’s story doesn’t stop there.

The family decided to turn their profound loss into a powerful source for good by organizing the ‘Jingle All The Way 5K Your Way’ to raise awareness and funds for the Alexander Janke Memorial Scholarship at McMaster University.

This year was their first event, which was held on Alex’s birthday.

"There are many groups from Niagara to out west and Calgary who are participating in some fashion for the 5K, it gives us all a chance to keep him close," Michelle said.

The family aims to continue the tradition every year on Alex’s birthday to honour his legacy and raise money towards Glioblastoma research.

"He said: ‘If someone, if just one person, doesn't have to go through what I’ve gone through, I’ve done what I set out to do.’”

The family encourages people to donate to the Alexander Janke Memorial Scholarship. Recipients of this grant will be able to pursue research and find solutions to the many unanswered questions surrounding this deadly disease.