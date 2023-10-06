Waterloo family says Halloween spirit 'is broken' after several decoration thefts

A Halloween display on Bridgeport Road in Waterloo has been taken down after someone stole several high value items from the lawn.

Every year Mike Ziegler has built a Halloween display which typically includes over 200 pumpkins. The home is known by some as “the pumpkin house” and has attracted visitors from Ottawa, Toronto and Hamilton.

A Carn-Evil theme was built this year and put up at the start of October. But now the creators have decided to put it away after someone stole items worth $150 and $200.

"It just kind of sucked the joy out of the whole thing. We’ve had multiple people come up and say 'where is it? Where did it go? We look forward to it every year,'" Hayley Melkert, Ziegler’s girlfriend said.

Melkert said each year there have been little items that have been taken, but about three years ago they started having more expensive items stolen each time.

"It’s just not feasible to keep it out anymore," Melkert said. "The spirit is broken. Mike, he lives and breathes for this. We start designing it November 1.”

The idea for the displays started years ago, with Ziegler’s dad. Melkert said it inspired him to keep it going for both his family and the community to enjoy.

"They used to do something big every year, and he’s kind of continued that tradition with his own son,” Melkert said.

Each year the displays get more intricate and Melkert said it takes a lot of work to get it done.

"The giant clown mouth took 22 hours to complete," Melkert said.

Melkert said she knows not having the display will be a disappointment to the local community and beyond.

According to people that live on the street, it’s something they look forward to each year.

"Every single year the creativity and the cost that goes into it. We take our grandkids over every year to go and check it out," Jackee Roth, a neighbour said.

"Every year it's always become more creative. That's the other fascinating thing, so people do look forward to it," Brian Roth said.

Melkert said they have talked about possibly putting some displays out closer to Halloween, but after all the thefts – she doesn't know if they will do it again.