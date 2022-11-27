Waterloo fans watch history together during Canada World Cup game

It may not have been the result they wanted, but soccer fans in Waterloo and across the country still witnessed history together.

Fans packed the Duke of Wellington in Uptown Waterloo Sunday in hopes of a better World Cup result for Canada following their opening loss to Belgium.

"Ideally we win, but even with a draw we're still in it," said fan Graham Palmert ahead of the game. "Last game against Belgium they were super energetic and they showed what they could do on the world stage, and I think if they keep that energy, they'll be better off."

In the second minute of the game, Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever goal at a men's World Cup.

"Huge significance for this team and this sport in Canada," said fan Michael Campbell. "Couldn't have been a better guy to get it."

The historic goal wasn't enough for Canada, who didn't score again the rest of the match and lost 4-1.

The loss eliminated Canada from qualifying for the next knockout round of the tournament.

"We had our chances, but at the end of it, it came down to some defensive mistakes," said fan Juan Almada. "It's kind of what determines these World Cup games."

The first World Cup experience for Canada's men isn't over, as the team has one more match against Morocco on Thursday.

"The boys are still hungry and there's no better way to end the World Cup than with a win," said Almada. "Let's hope the boys come out firing."