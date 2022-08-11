Waterloo gas station robbed: police

Waterloo region police say a gas station in the area of Weber Street North and University Avenue East in Waterloo was robbed.

On Aug. 11, at approximately 2 a.m., police attended a gas station after receiving a report of a robbery.

Police said an unknown man suspect demanded cash from an employee before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Police said the man is been described as white, 5-foot-5 , and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, a white baseball cap and a white cloth.

Police are looking to identify the individual in the photo.